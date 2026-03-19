Madagascar's interim leadership strengthens cooperation with Russia

Following the military-led ouster of its previous government in October last year, Madagascar’s leadership is strengthening cooperation with Russia.

President Michael Randrianirina travelled to Moscow in February, the first official visit by a Malagasy leader in nearly 50 years.

He ⁠has led what he calls a “Refoundation” since taking power after weeks of youth-led unrest which began as protests over power and water shortages.

Randrianirina has framed this as a “reset” aimed at restoring state authority, fighting corruption, and rebuilding ‌public ‌trust.

During his Russian visit, he highlighted the nation’s ambition to engage with a diverse array of nations, including the BRICS alliance.

Security cooperation with Moscow has already begun.

It’s supplying military equipment to the island nation and has sent a delegation to train armed forces in its use.

Other targeted sectors include agriculture, with projects involving Russian fertilizers and seeds, as well as Madagascar’s mineral resources.

Randrianirina has said a military committee will rule alongside a transitional government with new elections to take place within two years.