Madagascar's interim leadership strengthens cooperation with Russia

Madagascar
Following the military-led ouster of its previous government in October last year, Madagascar’s leadership is strengthening cooperation with Russia.
President Michael Randrianirina travelled to Moscow in February, the first official visit by a Malagasy leader in nearly 50 years.
He has led what he calls a “Refoundation” since taking power after weeks of youth-led unrest which began as protests over power and water shortages.
Randrianirina has framed this as a “reset” aimed at restoring state authority, fighting corruption, and rebuilding public trust.
During his Russian visit, he highlighted the nation’s ambition to engage with a diverse array of nations, including the BRICS alliance.
Security cooperation with Moscow has already begun.
It’s supplying military equipment to the island nation and has sent a delegation to train armed forces in its use.
Other targeted sectors include agriculture, with projects involving Russian fertilizers and seeds, as well as Madagascar’s mineral resources.
Randrianirina has said a military committee will rule alongside a transitional government with new elections to take place within two years.
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