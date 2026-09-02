Egypt: Cairo and Beijing sign deals on economy, technology

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
On Wednesday, Xi Jinping and his Egyptian counterpart, president Abdel Fatah el-Sissi, oversaw the signing of a series of deals, including on technology, economic co operation and the digital economy.
Discussions between the two leaders centres on bolstering ties between their countries.
According to Chinese state media, Xi called on Egypt and his own country to reject what he described as ‘unilateral acts of bullying’.
He also urged the two nations to collaborate and move towards what he referred to as ‘a more hush and equitable global governance system’.
It comes after Xi arrived in the Egyptian capital on Tuesday evening. He was greeted by el-Sissi and military guards during a red carpet ceremony after touching down at the airport.
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