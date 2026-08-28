Six months into Iran War there is no end in sight to the conflict

Six months after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, a lot may have been destroyed but there is no end in sight to the conflict.

The Islamic Republic survived the assassination of its top leaders and weeks of heavy bombing, and found potent leverage in the Strait of Hormuz.

Its squeeze on global energy markets has seen brent crude around 22 per cent higher than its pre-war level after months of volatile trading.

As life continues in Iran despite economic hardship, the conflict has settled into a stalemate with mediated talks failing to produce a peace deal.

Gulf Arab nations have seen worrying gaps open up in the US security umbrella they have relied on for decades.

Israel has once again fought its enemies without defeating them, and hopes of normalising relations with Saudi Arabia have dimmed further.

When they struck Iran on 28 February, the US and Israel hoped to topple its hardline clerical leadership and replace it with a pro-Western government.

Instead, they ended up with a "hardened and very radical regime," said Barbara Leaf, a former US assistant secretary of state for the Middle East.

"Iran's confidence has grown over the months that it cannot only survive, but it can prevail, it can reset the regional landscape," she said.

In the run-up to the war, Iran had appeared more vulnerable than at any point since Iraq invaded in 1980.

Its currency had cratered, triggering massive anti-government protests that were brutally suppressed in January, with thousands killed.

But the tide turned after the initial strikes, as Iran's leaders were quickly replaced and its people ignored calls from the attackers to rise up.

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and attacked Gulf countries hosting US troops, rattling the global economy.

Trump agreed to a ceasefire in April and signed a deal with Iran in June, which collapsed weeks later.

Iran's new hard-line leadership, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has surrounded itself with longtime military allies.

Mohsen Rezaei, the new head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned last week that "if the economic war continues, not a single drop of oil will be exported" from the Persian Gulf region.

On the streets of Tehran, the mood was divided.

"The economic situation is extremely terrible," said taxi driver Saeed Fariabi. "Whatever I earn daily is not enough for simple grocery shopping."

But others defied the pressure.

"Sanctions aren't something new for us. We've been under sanctions for 47 years," said Gholam Reza Rahmatpour, "The people of Iran have always pulled through because of their unity and solidarity."

Some expressed pride in Iran's resilience.

"Iran's strength has been proven around the world. It's the only country that has stood up to America," said Tehran resident Nafiseh Mousavi.

Others balanced economic frustration with patriotism.

"Yes, everyone is facing difficulties," said Narges Ghahremani, "But that doesn't mean we should turn our backs on our country."

"Iran has demonstrated that Hormuz gives it significant leverage," said Yoel Guzansky, an Iran and Gulf expert at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies.

"But Tehran's danger is confusing its ability to survive with victory and demanding more than its leverage can deliver."