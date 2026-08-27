Qatar’s foreign minister visits Tehran as efforts to ease Iran-U.S. crisis continue

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Tehran on Thursday for talks aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States.

Al Thani met Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as diplomatic efforts continued against the backdrop of rising tensions and growing risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the visit focused on “ways to de-escalate tensions” and creating conditions for dialogue.

Discussions were also expected to address freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway and the possibility of restoring the situation to what it was before the war.

The visit came after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization reported that an oil tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday in waters between Iran and Oman, causing the vessel to catch fire. The crew was safe and no environmental damage was reported.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global shipping route and has become a major flashpoint in the conflict, with Iran asserting control over the waterway.

The latest incident highlights the risks facing commercial vessels even as Oman and Iran are reportedly discussing arrangements to manage shipping through the strait.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected the Trump administration’s latest sanctions, adding to tensions between the two countries.

Qatar has increasingly positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary in regional crises. Al Thani’s visit comes as international efforts continue to find a path back to negotiations and prevent further escalation in the conflict.