Gamescom 2026 opens in Cologne with record exhibitors and visitors

The event is bigger than ever this year, with the entire 233,000-square-metre exhibition space sold out for the first time. More than 1,700 exhibitors from 67 countries and regions are taking part, surpassing last year’s record of 1,568. Major industry names including Xbox, Sega and Nintendo are showcasing new titles and playable demos. Visitors can try games such as Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and Mario Kart World, while long queues have formed for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt following the announcement of a new expansion and remaster package, Songs of the Past. The fair also reflects the increasingly international nature of the gaming industry. More than 70% of exhibitors are based outside Germany, while a record 47 national and regional pavilions are represented. Artificial intelligence is another major focus, with developers exploring how new AI tools could support both production and creative work. Gamescom opens to the general public on 27 August, with organisers expecting more than 350,000 visitors before the event closes on 30 August. Despite its growing scale, the fair remains centred on bringing gaming communities together in person.