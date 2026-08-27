Russia’s overnight drone barrage ignites fires across Ukrainian cities

In Sumy, strikes hit a residential area, sparking fires that damaged homes and commercial buildings. Emergency crews were deployed to three locations as residents surveyed the damage. In Odesa, firefighters tackled several fires after what regional officials described as a large-scale attack lasting more than seven hours. A 16-storey residential building was among the structures damaged, along with a private house, garage, educational facilities, vehicles and a grain elevator. Ukraine’s Air Force said its defences had shot down or suppressed 233 Russian targets during the overnight barrage, including 258 attack drones, two Oniks anti-ship missiles and several Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles. The force said around a third of the drones were jet-powered, while others included Shahed-type, Gerbera and Banderol systems, as well as decoys. The attacks also caused damage in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were injured, with two taken to hospital, after falling drone debris and fires hit several districts. A separate daytime strike on 27 August hit an Epicentr shopping centre in Kharkiv’s Osnovyanskyi district. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said a Russian Geran-4 Seeker drone killed one man and injured at least four others. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency teams remained at work across the affected areas. Russian defence officials, meanwhile, said the barrage had targeted military-industrial sites, oil refineries, logistics hubs and port infrastructure.