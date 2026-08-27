Nepal flash flood: dramatic footage shows Rasuwa valley engulfed

Footage filmed by the Nepal Red Cross shows floodwaters surging through Nepal’s Rasuwa district on 26 August, after an ice and rock avalanche blocked a tributary near the border with Tibet. The natural dam later burst, sending a torrent of water and debris down the Trishuli valley. The disaster began at around 8:40 a.m., according to authorities, with particularly severe destruction reported around Rasuwagadhi, Timure and Syabrubesi. Roads, bridges, markets and hydropower facilities were damaged or swept away. At least 157 people were killed and hundreds remained missing as rescue teams continued their search on 27 August. Security personnel, hydropower workers and foreign tourists were among those reported missing. In neighbouring Nuwakot district, rescuers and a sniffer dog searched mud-covered areas for survivors, while vehicles lay buried in sludge and homes were damaged. At least 19 road bridges and around 40 kilometres of roads were destroyed or severely damaged, disrupting the Kathmandu-Kerung trade route. In Kathmandu, relatives of missing people gathered at Bir Hospital with photographs of their loved ones, waiting for news. The government has declared Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading disaster crisis areas and deployed the army, police and helicopters. Bad weather and unstable slopes are continuing to hamper rescue efforts.