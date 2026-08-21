Mexico: Aura battles turn a viral meme into live contests

Participants face off in informal “aura battles”, using dance moves, poses, facial expressions and playful gestures to show who can command the crowd’s attention. There are no physical fights: spectators usually choose the winner based on confidence, charisma and creativity. The trend takes its name from the online slang “aura”, used to describe someone with a strong, charismatic presence. The phrase “farmear aura”, or “farming aura”, began as a joke about collecting imaginary “aura points” online before becoming a real-world competition. At one recent event, 16-year-old Kaled Rosales Salazar won 2,000 Mexican pesos, around €100 at the time, after beating his rival, 14-year-old Carlos Irving Quintana, known as “Thanos”. The runner-up received 1,000 pesos. Organisers say the battles are designed to be fast-paced, echoing the short, high-impact videos that helped the trend spread on TikTok. Competitors take turns performing for just a few seconds, using viral dances, meme references, exaggerated expressions and improvised moves. What began as an online meme is now becoming a street spectacle in Mexico and beyond. Events have been held in Veracruz and announced in Xalapa and Mexico City, while similar competitions have appeared in Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru.