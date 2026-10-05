Israel marks October 7 attacks with national memorial ceremonies

Israel
Israel has begun marking the National Memorial Day for the October 7 attacks, with flags lowered to half-mast at the President’s Residence and the Knesset.
Official state ceremonies marking three years since the October 7 attacks are expected to take place later on Monday in Jerusalem, with Israeli officials in attendance.
Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and 251 others were abducted. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza from the nearly three-year Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 74,000.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog attended an official state ceremony in Jerusalem on Monday commemorating fallen soldiers and marking three years since the October 7 attacks.
"In Gaza, there will be no rule by Hamas," said Netanyahu during the ceremony.
"Anyone who was involved in the attack against us, anyone who held our hostages, is living on borrowed time. We will reach him, just as we reached the others.”
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