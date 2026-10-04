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Eight countries including China join military exercises in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a navy officer after a military exercise on Sakhalin Island, Russia, on Aug. 13, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sputnik

By AP

Russia

Troops from eight countries concluded joint military exercises in Russia on Saturday after conducting coordinated ground and air operations, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The Center-2026 strategic military exercise began Monday in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region.

The participating countries were Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Tajikistan, according to CCTV.

At the Chebarkul training ground, the participating forces practiced long-distance deployment and joint operational planning before carrying out live-action maneuvers against simulated enemy targets, CCTV reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the exercises Friday in the Ural Mountains.

He said Center-2026 involved 47,000 troops training to repel an attack at 11 firing ranges and in the Caspian Sea.

About 6,000 troops from Russia and other countries took part in the final phase at Chebarkulsky, Putin said.

China sent personnel from the Central Theater Command, including members of the 82nd Group Army and a combined-arms brigade, according to CCTV.

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