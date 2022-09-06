Welcome to Africanews

Putin attends military exercises in Russia's Far East

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei ...   -  
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP

By Africanews

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended large-scale military exercises on Tuesday taking place in Russia's Far East.

Military exercise Vostok-2022 included the participation of China, Syria and India amongst other neighbouring countries and allies.

Also present were military attachés of a number of countries including Algeria and Zimbabwe.

We are participating in these exercises because we would like to learn from the masters how to conduct such operations at this level. We are very impressed by the way the Russian defend forces conduct this kind of operations, how they use very modern and capable equipment for this kind of operations", said Group Captain Kingsley Simbunzana, Military attaché for the Zimbabwean Defence Forces in Moscow.

The exercises started last week and conclude on Wednesday.

According to Moscow, more than 50,000 military personnel are taking part, along with more than 5,000 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships and support vessels.

