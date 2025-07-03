Guinea presents draft for new constitution, referendum set for September

Could it be the first step towards a return to civilian rule?

Guinea's transitional government presented a draft constitution to general Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the transition, and on national television this week.

The text is set to be put to a referendum in September, a move that has been viewed positively as a first step towards a return to constitutional rule, more than three years after a military junta came to power in a coup.

Although largely similar to previous constitutions, the draft shows some changes: notably, presidential terms would increase from five to seven years, with a limit of two terms.

A phrase explicitly limiting presidential mandates to two terms in the lifetime of any person was reportedly deleted from the document before being submitted to Doumbouya.

Aside from the changes to the presidential term, the draft also includes the creation of a Senate. A third of its members would be directly appointed by the head of state.

Guinea has been headed by a transitional government since a military coup ousted president Alpha Conde in 2021.

In the past, the junta's actions did not point towards a positive future for democracy in the country. Last year, the transitional government dissolved dozens of political parties and missed a previous deadline it had set itself for elections.

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah however announced in May 2025 that elections would take place in December of this year, following the referendum on the draft constitution that would pave the way to a return to constitutional rule.