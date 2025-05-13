'Noradala': Centuries-old fishing festival in Guinea still going strong

The lagoon on the edge of the village Norassoba in Upper Guinea has remained untouched for a year.

In a few moments, several thousand amateur fishermen will descend on it to perpetuate a tradition that dates back to the XIV century.

'Noradala' marks the beginning of the rainy season. Anglers arrive from all over the sub-prefecture. Young men form a cordon around the pond to control access.

''It is a very old tradition in our village and that is why it's still going on. Whether it is a wedding or a baptism, we organise everything around it. It is the major annual event for us and for our children,'' said Bangaly Traoré, the village elder.

The young people of the village like Moussa Camara are aware of the importance of the event perpetuated for more than 7 centuries.

''The collective fishing is done in peace and joy. It goes smoothly without fights. You have also noticed checkpoints inside the city. It is the motorbikes do not drive smoothly. That's what I like, if we all get along and hold hands, we can have strength. Collective fishing is a great event for us, it's even more important than Eid,'' said Camara.

But there's a concern. The pond is getting smaller every year and fish is becoming scarce.

The elders are worried.

''We want to protect and develop this hand. Because it's part of our historical and cultural heritage,'' said Maramany Cissé, another village elder.

As evening approaches, fishing is called off.

The unhappy fishermen who return empty-handed are hoping for a better outing in in 2026.