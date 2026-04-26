Conakry hosts 18th “72 Hours of the Book” festival

The 18th edition of the “72 Hours of the Book” festival has opened in Conakry, bringing together writers, students, and cultural enthusiasts in a celebration of literature that has become a national symbol.

The event, marked by performances of people dancing with books, reflects the city’s long-standing cultural identity. This momentum contributed to UNESCO naming Conakry World Book Capital in 2017, followed by its inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for literature in 2025.

A highlight of the festival is the Miss Literature competition, which has grown into a central feature over the past four years. Organisers stress that it is not based on physical appearance, but on intellect, creativity, and passion for reading.

This year, Aïssatou Kamano, a dental student, was crowned Miss Literature Guinea 2026, expressing her love for reading and her desire to share the experience with fellow literature enthusiasts. Kadidjatou Barry and Mariama Camara were named first and second runners-up, both highlighting how literature has shaped their personal growth and education.

Audience members and former participants also praised the event, saying it highlights talent beyond appearance and encourages youth engagement in culture.

The festival has also expanded beyond the capital, with events held in Forecariah. Discussions and literary activities will continue through April 28, reinforcing the festival’s role as a growing national cultural platform.