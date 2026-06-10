Environmental concerns over Nigeria's $11 billion coastal highway

Nigeria's ambitious $11 billion coastal highway promises to transform transport and tourism along the Atlantic coast. But as construction advances, environmentalists, fishermen and villagers warn the project could worsen coastal erosion, destroy forests and threaten livelihoods.

Stretching 700 kilometers along Nigeria's coastline, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of President Bola Tinubu's most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The six-lane expressway is designed to connect Lagos, Africa's largest city, to Calabar near the Cameroon border by 2028, with authorities promoting it as a catalyst for economic growth, tourism and regional connectivity.

"This is a road that will outlive all of us," Tinubu said during the inauguration of the first completed section.

Villagers welcome progress but fear displacement

In coastal communities along the route, reactions to the project are mixed.

For some residents, the highway has improved access to Lagos and brought new economic opportunities.

Fishermen and traders say the road has made it easier to transport goods and attract visitors.

But concerns are growing over reports that communities could be relocated to make way for future developments.

"We are hearing rumours that we may be moved from our ancestral land," said fisherman Lukman Igara, who fears losing access to the sea that sustains his livelihood.

Residents say uncertainty over land ownership and compensation is fuelling anxiety in areas where forced evictions have occurred in the past.

Coconut farms and coastlines under pressure

The highway's construction has already altered parts of the coastal landscape.

Farmer Wasiu Adesanya says sections of his coconut plantation have been cut through by the new road.

"The road has destroyed many of the coconut trees on the ocean side," he said, explaining that what was once a large farm has been divided by the project.

Fishermen also point to changes along the shoreline, arguing that major coastal developments, including land reclamation projects, have contributed to rising ocean waters and increased erosion.

Environmentalists warn of climate risks

Critics argue that the highway is being built at a time when Nigeria's coastline is becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change.

Environmental activist Nnimmo Bassey has described the project as "an epitome of climate denial," warning that rising sea levels could eventually threaten the road itself.

Studies show that much of Lagos State's coastline has been steadily retreating for decades, while climate projections indicate that sea levels could continue to rise significantly throughout the century.

Environmental campaigners question whether current protective measures will be sufficient to safeguard the highway and surrounding communities.

Protected forest in the crosshairs

Further east, conservationists are raising alarm over plans for the highway to pass through the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve in Akwa Ibom State.

The protected forest is home to endangered species and serves as an important carbon sink in a country that has already lost much of its forest cover.

Researchers estimate that clearing parts of the reserve for construction could generate millions of tonnes of carbon emissions and weaken natural defences against flooding and erosion.

Environmental groups are calling for the route to be altered to avoid the sensitive ecosystem.

Balancing growth and conservation

Some environmental advocates believe the project could still succeed if sustainability becomes a central priority.

Activist Desmond Majekodunmi warned that the highway could either become a model for environmentally responsible development or repeat mistakes associated with decades of environmental degradation in Nigeria's oil-producing regions.

He urged authorities to ensure that conservation measures are integrated into every stage of the project.

Future hangs in the balance

As more sections of the highway open, the debate over its long-term impact is intensifying.

Supporters see a transformative infrastructure project capable of reshaping Nigeria's economy, while critics fear it could accelerate environmental damage and place vulnerable communities at greater risk.

The challenge for policymakers will be finding a balance between development ambitions and the protection of the ecosystems and livelihoods that line Nigeria's fragile Atlantic coast.