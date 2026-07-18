Nigeria: UNICEF chief urges child protection amid security, humanitarian crises

The head of the U.N. children's agency visited northwestern Nigeria on Friday as conflict, poverty and rising food insecurity leave millions of children in the region in need of aid.

Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, toured the state of Sokoto, where the agency is seeking to draw attention to worsening humanitarian challenges facing children.

She met with state officials and visited UNICEF-supported programs aimed at improving the health of both mothers and children and protecting vulnerable youngsters.

"We have to make sure that children are protected in these conflicts," she said.

"That their healthcare is protected, that their food is protected, that their education is protected. Children can't waste years of their life because conflicts are going on."

Northern Nigeria is already gripped by an intensifying security crisis that has killed thousands.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has deepened food insecurity for millions living in poverty, making children in poor households more vulnerable.

According to UNICEF between 18.3 million and 23.4 million more children in monetarily poor households worldwide have fallen into deeper poverty, including 6.5 million to 8.8 million in Africa.

Nigeria has one of the world's largest populations of impoverished children, and humanitarian organizations warn that those in the country's conflict-torn north remain among the most vulnerable.

For some, UNICEF-supported programs have made a tangible difference.

Zainab Bello, 19, said she had been out of school before joining the agency's "Digital Village" program.

"I was taught digital literacy... how to use a digital tool," she said.

"I also learned how I can promote my vocational skills on various social media platforms."