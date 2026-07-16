Nigeria issues flood alert for 14 states as rainy season intensifies

Nigeria
Fourteen of Nigeria’s 36 states were put on flood alert on Wednesday as authorities warned of the risk of moderate flooding as the rainy season intensifies.
The country’s Hydrological Services Agency urged residents in high risk zones along major river channels to relocate, clear drainage channels and avoid crossing flooded roads.
It also called on state governments to strengthen emergency warning systems, activate evacuation plans and increase public awareness.
The affected states include Borno, Edo, Niger, Lagos and Plateau.
Nigeria’s rainy season usually lasts for about six months, starting in March and intensifying from mid-May, particularly in the country’s north.
Flooding happens almost every year but experts say climate change is leading to intense and unpredictable rainfall, overwhelming drainage infrastructure and the land’s capacity to absorb water.
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