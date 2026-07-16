Kyiv hit again as Ukraine reports two dead in Russian strike

Firefighters battled a large blaze that engulfed a warehouse in Kyiv overnight into Thursday 16 July, after Russian ballistic missiles struck multiple areas of the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian authorities said. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, at least two people were killed and five others injured, including a child, in the attack. Footage from the scene shows emergency crews arriving amid sirens and low visibility as thick, dark smoke billows into the night sky. Firefighters can be seen working through twisted debris and partially collapsed structures, directing water streams at the flames while search-and-rescue teams comb through damaged sections of the site for potential survivors. The missiles hit the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, setting a warehouse and an administrative building on fire, while falling debris damaged nearby properties. Rescue teams continued working at the scene as emergency services searched the affected areas. The attack came just hours after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to announce a new drone agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. It was the second missile strike on the capital in a week. Earlier this week, the United Nations said at least 293 civilians were killed across Ukraine in June, the highest monthly death toll in more than four years, with long-range missiles and drones accounting for nearly half of the casualties.