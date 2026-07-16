Mongolian throat singing goes global as ancient art finds new fans

In Ulaanbaatar, renowned musician Batzorig Vaanchig continues to champion the distinctive vocal art through live performances, studio recordings, and international collaborations, using both traditional techniques and digital platforms to reach wider audiences. By sharing khoomei on global stages and across social media, he aims to preserve the centuries-old practice while inspiring a new generation of singers in Mongolia and beyond. Accompanied by the traditional horsehead fiddle, Vaanchig regularly performs in Mongolia's capital and appears in television productions, while also reaching audiences far beyond the country's borders. The unique sound of khoomei, recognised by UNESCO as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage, has increasingly featured in film scores, documentaries and video game soundtracks. Although interest in traditional culture has grown among younger Mongolians, Vaanchig believes much more must be done to secure its future. Once at risk of fading away, throat singing has experienced a revival in recent years, driven by artists determined to preserve the centuries-old practice while introducing it to audiences around the world.