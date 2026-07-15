Po river choked by algae bloom as Italy battles heat and navigability woes

On 15 July, municipal teams used an excavator mounted on a barge to lift large mats of vegetation from the water near the Vittorio Emanuele I Bridge. The operation is aimed at keeping the river navigable and usable for recreation while limiting disruption on one of northern Italy’s most important waterways. Rowers continued training despite the dense patches covering parts of the river, while local rowing coach Roberto Romanini said shifting weather patterns were becoming increasingly visible and were making daily conditions more difficult for clubs that use the Po. Officials say the clean-up is also intended to reduce the longer-term impact of the bloom as temperatures remain well above seasonal averages in parts of Italy. The vegetation has transformed stretches of the river into a dense green surface in places, though wildlife is still present, including herons resting on floating algae. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as warm weather creates favourable conditions for further growth through the summer.