French and Spanish fans pack Texas streets ahead World Cup semi-final

Thousands of French and Spanish supporters filled the streets around AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday 14 July, marching in separate groups while chanting to the sound of drums and horns ahead of their teams' FIFA World Cup semi-final. The match coincided with Bastille Day, France's national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, a defining moment that ignited the French Revolution. Across France, the day is traditionally marked with military ceremonies, concerts, fireworks and community celebrations. France booked their place in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Morocco, while Spain arrived in Texas unbeaten in 37 matches after edging Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals. The winners will face either England or Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.