Kenyan grandmothers find health, friendship and purpose through football

As football fever sweeps the globe during the FIFA World Cup, a group of grandmothers in rural Kenya are proving that the beautiful game has no age limit.

In Makueni County, members of the Maiani Soccer Grannies Football Club lace up their boots every week—not to chase trophies, but to improve their health, build friendships and redefine what ageing looks like.

The team brings together women aged between 50 and 80 who say football has transformed both their physical and mental well-being.

For 56-year-old Peninah Wambua, joining the club earlier this year has been life-changing.

"I started playing football in 2026 this year. Before I started playing I had pains all over my body. I was not feeling well because I had high blood pressure but since I started playing soccer, I am doing well, I don't have any health problems, I can walk far and I hope I will live longer."

The Maiani Soccer Grannies was formed to encourage retired women to stay active after many found themselves leading increasingly sedentary lives. What began as a health initiative has grown into a close community where members exercise, socialize and support one another.

The women train at least twice a week and now take part in tournaments with similar teams from across Kenya, inspiring others to embrace sport later in life.

Juliana Mulandi, Chairperson, Maiani Soccer Grannies:

"This group was formed for those of us who have retired and they are leading fairly idle lives and having a lot of challenges with our bodies, so we came together to kick for health, looking for good health for ourselves so that we keep healthy, we reduce the drugs we take for our bodies and socialize. We come together, we pray together, we play together, we sing, we laugh together. By the time you go home, the stress is uplifted, you are feeling good about yourself. But beyond that, now we have gone to play with other grand women in tournaments."

The team members are also avid football fans. Because many live in villages with limited infrastructure and unreliable electricity, they often gather after training at Juliana's home to watch World Cup highlights together, cheering on African teams and dreaming of one day representing Kenya in competitions for older women.

Health experts say the benefits of regular physical activity become even more important with age.

Mary Kioko, Wellness and Fitness Trainer, Taria Health Limited:

"Some of the benefits of remaining physically active with aging are improved heart health, lowering the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, strengthening one's muscles and bones. It also improves one's balance, flexibility and joint movements..."

Despite limited funding for equipment, transport and playing grounds, the Maiani Soccer Grannies continue to train with determination.

For these women, football is about far more than the final score. It is helping them stay healthy, reduce isolation and build confidence—showing that it's never too late to embrace sport and that ageing can be active, joyful and full of new possibilities.