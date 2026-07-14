Benin temporarily eliminated electoral commission pending reform

Benin’s National Assembly has temporarily eliminated the Autonomous National Electoral Commission, or CENA, responsible for organising the country’s elections.

The decision has been presented as a budget saving measure. Recent reforms established seven year mandates for the country’s president, deputies and municipal councilors, obviating the need for elections in the near future.

Authorities have announced a transitional period before a new body is established. They say they will define a new institutional framework adapted to the recent reforms.

CENA’s remit includes supervising electoral operations, ensuring that elections are conducted properly, and helping to ensure the credibility of the results. But in recent years, questions have been raised about its effectiveness.

For now, the Council of Ministers will set out how to void CENA’s current commitments and how its assets will be preserved.