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Benin and Niger formalise commitment to reopening shared border

Benin's President Romuald Wadagni, left, and First Lady Nathalie Villette-Wadagni, center, leave after the inauguration in Cotonou, Benin, Sunday, May 24, 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Benin

Benin and Niger have reaffirmed their commitment to reopening their shared border in a joint communique released on Tuesday.

The statement builds on discussions earlier this month during a visit to Niamey by Benin’s newly inaugurated President Romuald Wadagni.

Talks with Niger’s head of state Abdurahmane Tiani resulted in a nine-point plan setting out the leaders’ “commitment to boosting bilateral cooperation” and creating a committee to examine conditions for reopening the border.

They also vowed to join forces against “terrorism and banditry” in the region by strengthening security coordination and gradually normalising bilateral relations.

The border has been closed since Niger’s 2023 coup, initially due to ECOWAS sanctions. Sanctions were lifted a year later but Niamey kept the border closed after accusing Benin of harbouring "French bases" bent on destabilising Niger.

During his inauguration speech at the end of May, Wadagni stressed the importance of rebuilding cooperation with neighbouring countries. He also visited Burkina Faso earlier this month.

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