Zimbabwe court ruling on constitutional amendments sparks divided reactions

In Zimbabwe, a court ruling dismissing a legal challenge by war veterans against proposed constitutional amendments has sparked divided reactions.

On Wednesday, the country’s constitutional court cleared the way for reforms that could extend presidential terms from five to seven years, potentially allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.

Outside the court in Harare, government supporters welcomed the judgment. Silvesta Hashiti, a lawyer representing Mnangagwa, said applicantants had "failed to establish any misconduct on the part of the president" and had no legal basis for their case.

But opposition lawyers and war veterans involved in the case said they were not giving up. Lovemore Madhuku, a lawyer representing war veterans, said his clients "respect the judgment of the court" but are "undeterred."

The ruling also raised concerns among some political analysts, like Precious Shumba, who argued it threatened Zimbabwe's democracy.

"That court ruling reflects the erosion of our judiciary by the executive and this represents the death of our constitutional democracy," Shumba said.

Opposition figures and civil society groups worried the amendments could further strengthen the executive’s grip on power.

The legal battle continues, with the case set to go to the country’s High Court.