United Nations calls for an end to crackdown on civic freedoms in Uganda

The United Nations human rights office on Thursday expressed its concern over a clampdown by the Ugandan authorities on dissent.

Restrictions on civil liberties, it said, are creating fear among opposition supporters, journalists, activists, and civil society groups.

“We are appalled at the crackdown on dissent, alongside a gradual erosion of the rule of law, increased military involvement in civilian institutions, and shrinking civic space,” said the OHCHR spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani.

“Those who dare to speak out are silenced. There is increased self-censorship, further stifling of public debate and deepening polarisation,” she said.

The OHCHR said it had received information indicating that at least 50 opposition leaders and supporters, five human rights defenders, and five journalists had been subjected to human rights violations since the general elections on 15 January.

These reported violations include enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, as well as arbitrary arrests or detentions based on legal provisions that the UN says are not consistent with international human rights law.

The OHCHR also said that 10 leading civil society organisations had been suspended since January, while others had faced increased scrutiny and, in some cases, harassment.

It further reported increased military involvement in functions normally carried out by civilian institutions. Some media outlets have also reportedly been forced to temporarily suspend operations.

The comments came a day after 70-year-old opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, was hospitalised after collapsing during a court hearing.

He’s been in custody since 2024 facing treason charges over an alleged plot against President Yoweri Museveni.

The OHCHR called on Ugandan authorities to uphold their obligations under international human rights law, the African Charter and the Ugandan Constitution.

It added that they should ensure that people can freely express their views and participate in public affairs.