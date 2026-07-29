United Nations extends sanctions against armed groups in Central African Republic

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution extending sanctions against armed groups and individuals operating in the Central African Republic.

The measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on supplying weapons and military equipment to armed groups.

Council members acknowledged Bangui’s gains in democratic governance, security, and state authority.

But they warned that armed groups and cross-border arms networks continue to threaten stability, particularly in border regions.

Speaking before the vote, French Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont said, “significant progress" has been made in recent years but said the security situation remains "fragile."

He said it was the UN's responsibility to support the CAR in the fight against armed groups and associated individuals who continue to threaten the stability of the country.

The CAR’s ambassador to the UN, Marius Aristide Hoja Nzessioué, questioned how the armed groups continued to find weapons despite the sanctions.

“What are the networks for this? Who finances these activities and benefits from them? These questions are at the heart of the effectiveness of the sanctions,“ he said.

He urged all parties to strictly abide by the sanctions adding that it was important to identify the source of the weapons.

“If we don't find the mechanisms which feed these groups, we run the risk of reproducing the cycle in which the armed groups are sanctioned, have their capacity temporarily reduced, and then rearm themselves through new supply circuits.”

The resolution extends sanctions until 31 July 2027.