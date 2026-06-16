Former CAR president faces crimes against humanity trial

A landmark trial is set to begin in the Central African Republic, where former president Francois Bozize will be tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.

The UN-backed Special Criminal Court alleges that members of Bozize's security forces committed murder, torture, rape and enforced disappearances between 2009 and 2013 while he was in power.

Bozize, now 79 and living in exile in Guinea-Bissau, is accused of bearing responsibility as commander-in-chief and military leader. Three former senior military officers linked to the case are already in custody and will also face trial.

The proceedings mark a major test for the Special Criminal Court, which was created to investigate war crimes and atrocities committed during years of conflict in the Central African Republic.

Bozize's overthrow in 2013 triggered a brutal civil war that left thousands dead and saw both rebel and militia groups accused of serious human rights abuses.

The former president was previously sentenced in absentia to life at forced labour in 2022 on separate charges of conspiracy, rebellion and murder.