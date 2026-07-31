UK sees record day for Channel migrant crossings piling pressure on government

Britain's government said Thursday that 752 migrants were detected arriving in small boats across the Channel the previous day, a daily record for this year. The figure, released by the interior ministry, broke a previous 2026 record set in June of 710 arrivals in a single day.

The issue of tens of thousands of irregular migrants arriving in small boats each year has vexed successive British governments and fuelled support for the hard-right Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage.

However, the number of migrants crossing the Channel fell by 41 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period the previous year, according to interior ministry figures.

Britain's ruling centre-left Labour has insisted its policy of trying to stem the flow of arrivals through better law enforcement cooperation with European neighbours is working. Reform has claimed the drop in crossings was primarily due to adverse weather earlier in the year.

In a bid to deter the arrivals, UK authorities have also started criminally prosecuting migrants who help navigate the small boats, a perilous journey across one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

A teenager from South Sudan appeared in court in southeastern England earlier this year, accused of endangering lives by piloting one such overcrowded dinghy carrying 167 people this month.

He has denied being in charge of the vessel. Meanwhile, French authorities said Thursday that four migrants had died in two separate attempts to cross the Channel early Thursday and late Wednesday.