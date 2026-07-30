UEFA to boycott FIFA tournaments if plan to sell World Cup stake goes ahead

Europe’s powerful football governing body says it will boycott all FIFA tournaments if it presses ahead with its plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

UEFA’s 55 member associations unanimously voted not to take part in future World Cups or other FIFA-run events if the proposal goes ahead.

"No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive," UEFA said following an emergency meeting on Thursday.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product ... No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

In a further blow to FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plan, CONCACAF has also rejected the proposal saying it was concerned about the lack of due process.

The 41-member ⁠​North America, Central America and Caribbean bloc did not, however, say it would boycott the tournament.

On Tuesday, FIFA – a non-profit association - announced plans to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

Under the proposal, private investors would be allowed to acquire stakes in the company but would remain minority shareholders.

It hopes to raise up to $4.2 billion based on a valuation of $20 billion for the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative.

If approved, the project could provide each of FIFA's 211 member associations with a one-off payment of $20 million in early 2027.

It would also see their funding allocation for the 2027-2030 cycle increase from $8 million to $20 million.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the initiative on Wednesday as a "golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally".

But UEFA, whose president Aleksander Ceferin boycotted the World Cup final to show unhappiness with FIFA, said the model “has no place in world football".

"Football's future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return,” he said.

"Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players, and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain," Ceferin said.

"Europe's position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation."

The FIFA proposal has drawn criticism from not only UEFA but also several leading European federations and European Union officials.

They view it as another step in the commercialisation of sport and have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

The EU praised UEFA on Thursday for "defending the integrity of the game".

"I welcome this UEFA statement and fully support its position," European commissioner for sports Glenn Micallef said in a social media post.

"Proud to see Europe's football associations leading on governance, standing firm on their principles," he posted.