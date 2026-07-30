South Sudan's president dismisses central bank governor

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed economist Johnny Ohisa from his post as the country's central bank governor.

He previously served as the bank’s chief on two separate occasions and was reappointed for a third time earlier this year.

Kiir did not give a reason for Ohisa’s removal which comes as he makes a series of sweeping changes in the senior ranks of his government.

Analysts suggest this signals an attempt by the president to consolidate his power amid uncertainty over who will succeed him.

Elections, the first in the country’s history, have been postponed twice. They are now due to take place on 22 December 2026.

Ohisa has been replaced by Addis Ababa Othow, who held the same position between June and ​November last year.

South Sudan's economy faces ⁠mounting ​pressure from declining oil ​revenues, recurring cash shortages, high inflation, and currency ​depreciation.

The country remains deeply insecure with clashes between the military and fighters loyal to the detained First Vice President Riek Machar’s party surging since last year.