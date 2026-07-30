Amnesty calls for war crimes probe after killing of at least 19 Malian soldiers

Amnesty International is calling for a war crimes investigation after at least 19 Malian soldiers were allegedly executed despite surrendering.

The rights group is calling for an independent investigation after analyzing videos from the July 18 attack on a military convoy leaving the northern town of Anefis. Amnesty says the footage shows soldiers who were clearly out of combat, walking with their hands behind their heads before being shot execution-style.

The convoy had been ambushed by Tuareg separatists and fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM group, with at least 50 soldiers reported killed. Amnesty says international humanitarian law gives absolute protection to anyone who has surrendered or is otherwise out of action.

The United Nations has also demanded an investigation into the killings, as Mali's military government faces mounting pressure over a worsening insurgency that continues to challenge its promise to restore security.