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São Tomé and Príncipe’s historic plantations added to UNESCO world heritage list

Agencies   -  
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ARMANDO FRANCA/AP

By Agencies

World News

Two historic plantation sites in São Tomé and Príncipe have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, recognizing their cultural significance and complex colonial history.

The Roças of Agostinho Neto and São João dos Angolares are part of a wider network of colonial agricultural estates that shaped the islands’ economy through coffee and cocoa production, but also reflected a painful history of forced labour and migration.

The decision was announced during UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan, South Korea, where countries submitted dozens of nominations for inclusion on the prestigious list.

The Roças are former Portuguese plantation complexes combining farmland, industrial facilities, housing areas and social infrastructure. Six major plantations are included in the site: Monte Café, Água Izé, Diogo Vaz, São João, Sundy and Belo Monte.

Together, they represent a unique plantation system that transformed São Tomé and Príncipe into a major producer of coffee and cocoa during the colonial era.

Beyond their architectural and agricultural importance, the sites also preserve the memory of thousands of workers who were brought to the islands under harsh conditions during Portuguese rule.

São Tomé and Príncipe gained independence from Portugal in 1975. Today, the archipelago of around 200,000 inhabitants in the Gulf of Guinea is seeking to preserve this heritage while confronting the difficult history attached to these plantations.

UNESCO’s recognition highlights both the historical value of the Roças and the need to protect sites that tell the story of colonialism, migration and cultural exchange in Africa.

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