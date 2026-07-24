Malian government rejects US role in anti-JNIM fight

The Malian government has rejected reports of US intervention in the fight against the jihadist group JNIM, saying the claims are false.

At a news conference in Bamako on Thursday, Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop responded to reports that the Trump administration is considering military action in the country.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing current and former U.S. officials, that the administration is weighing possible action against JNIM, Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Mali.

JNIM is an Islamist armed group linked to Al-Qaeda that operates primarily in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, as well as elsewhere in West Africa.

Its leader, Iyad Ag Ghali, has been designated a terrorist by the United States.

Diop said Mali only heard about the news of potential U.S. military action from press reports.

“We have no confirmation and no official statement from the United States or U.S. officials on this matter,” he said.

“I can assure you that Mali is not sitting idly by, waiting for others to come and solve our problem.”