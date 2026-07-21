Meloni orders full probe after arrest death sparks unrest

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for a full investigation into the death of a man during an arrest in Bologna, while strongly condemning violent clashes that left dozens of police officers injured.

Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir died on Sunday after police responded to reports of a man behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle in the city's Pilastro district.

A widely shared video shows Fakir pinned face down by officers, repeatedly saying he could not breathe before becoming motionless. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, with police confirming that body-camera footage will be handed over to investigators.

The incident sparked protests in central Bologna, where demonstrations turned violent. Police say 56 officers were injured after protesters threw bottles, chairs and firecrackers, prompting officers to respond with tear gas and water cannon.

Meloni said the truth must be established "without prejudice and without leniency," but also accused those behind the violence of exploiting the tragedy to provoke confrontation.