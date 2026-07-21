South Sudanese women say insecurity and lack of services threaten lives

South Sudan
Women in the remote village of Bangolo in South Sudan's Western Equatoria State told United Nations police officers that ongoing insecurity, a lack of healthcare and education, and limited access to basic services continue to threaten their lives and livelihoods.
"There is so much sickness," said Charity Fatna, a Bangolo resident. “Even when we go to the health center, there is no medicine."
Conflict in the region has displaced families and forced children out of school.
"Our daughters are growing up without going to school. They cannot even write the names of their parents," said Nora Joseph.
United Nations Police say women are among the community's strongest advocates for peace.
"Once a woman is involved in negotiations and in making sure there is peace, men listen and believe them, " said Simpasa Benny, a United Nations Police Advisor.
"They spoke of security challenges when they go into the bush, they cannot do farming or do anything outside of their homes. United Nations Mission in South Sudan was there so together with the Government of South Sudan, the best can be done to protect women, children and civilians."
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