France confirms 27-year sentence for Rwandan ex-doctor Eugene Rwamucyo

France’s appeals court has upheld a 27-year prison sentence for former Rwandan doctor Eugène Rwamucyo, over his role in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

A judicial source said the Paris court confirmed the sentence late Friday into Saturday.

Rwamucyo, 67, was again found guilty of complicity in genocide, complicity in crimes against humanity, and joining a criminal conspiracy to prepare those crimes. He was, however, cleared of genocide and crimes against humanity charges.

His appeal trial opened in Paris on June 9 and ran for six weeks.

Rwamucyo had already been sentenced to 27 years in prison in October 2024. He faces life imprisonment under France’s universal jurisdiction rules, which allow French courts to try certain international crimes committed abroad.

Rwamucyo, who grew up in a Hutu family, was approached by anti-Tutsi militants in the late 1980s after his return from studying in Russia, according to prosecutors, who accuse him of then spreading anti-Tutsi propaganda.

While teaching at university, he also participated in the execution of wounded patients and helped bury them in mass graves "in a final effort to destroy evidence of genocide", the prosecution said, quoting witness statements.

His lawyers say Rwamucyo denies any wrongdoing and argues the accusations are based on his opposition to the current Rwandan government.