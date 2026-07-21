Cameroon: President Paul Biya’s prolonged absence raises questions

Described as one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa, Cameroonian President Paul Biya's absence from the country continues to draw criticism.

Forty-four days after Biya left Cameroon on June 7 for what was described as a short private stay in Europe, the 93-year-old head of state has still not returned and speculation is growing.

Rumors about his health have intensified public debate, while an opposition lawmaker has asked the Constitutional Council to declare the presidency vacant.

The ruling RDPC is pushing back, insisting the state remains functional. In an editorial on July 15, party official Christophe Mien Zok said, “The office is not vacant. The Lion(Biya) has not left.”

Since Biya’s departure, official presidential social media accounts have continued to post messages from him, including congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on France’s National Day and to Montenegro’s president on July 13. But there has been no direct public appearance or update from the president himself.

The opposition UDC says a prolonged absence does not automatically mean a vacancy, but argues it does raise legitimate questions about continuity in government and the exercise of presidential powers.

Several analysts say the Constitutional Council should act after 45 days, though no law sets a clear limit on how long the president may remain outside the country.

With no vice president in place, the debate over succession and institutional continuity is now intensifying.