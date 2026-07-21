Morocco prepares for 2030 FIFA World Cup with major hotel expansion

Morocco is stepping up preparations for the 2030 World Cup by expanding its hotel capacity.

For the first time in its history, Morocco will co-host the tournament with Spain and Portugal. To make sure the event runs smoothly, the country plans to add 60,000 hotel beds by 2030, according to the tourism minister.

Moroccan authorities are also hoping to build on the momentum from the national team’s historic run to the quarterfinals, and to strengthen a tourism sector that supports thousands of jobs and makes up about 7% of GDP.

Morocco welcomed nearly 20 million tourists last year, making it Africa’s most visited destination. It is aiming for 26 million visitors by 2030.

The government has already added 45,000 hotel beds over the past four years, bringing total capacity to just over 300,000.

Officials have also invested more than 190 billion dirhams, or about 17.8 billion euros, in rail, road, airport, stadium, and urban infrastructure ahead of the tournament.

The next phase of growth will focus on bringing in more visitors from China, the United States, and the Middle East through better air links. Morocco also wants to diversify tourism beyond Marrakech and Agadir, and position Rabat as a hub for culture, sports, and business travel.