Gabon signs initial agreement on manganese during state visit to France

The President of Gabon's state visit to France got off to a strong start on Monday with the signing of three strategic agreements.

French President Macron welcomed Brice Oligui Nguema to the Elysee Palace for discussions focused on strengthening political and economic cooperation between their two countries.

Top of the agenda was the issue of manganese and an initial memorandum of understanding was signed between French mining group Eramet and the Gabonese government.

The MOU lays out plans to process up to 700 kilotons a year of manganese ore in Gabon by the end of 2031.

The agreement will help "generate greater added value within the country, support its industrialisation and boost the competitiveness of the national economy," President Oligui Nguema's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The other agreements cover security and the water and energy sectors. They mark a new phase in Franco-Gabonese cooperation, "focused on concrete results that are tangible for the people," the statement said.

Further agreements are expected during Oligui Nguema’s visit, particularly regarding manganese. Libreville has set a deadline of January 2029 for all ore to be processed before export. Paris, however, is pressing for more time to set up the necessary infrastructure.