Gabon's President Oligui Ngema arrives in France for state visit

Gabon's President Brice Oligui Ngema kicked off a state visit to France on Monday, a follow up to French President Macron's visit to Libreville last year.

Topping the agenda is Gabon's demand for French company Eramet to being local processing of the manganese it mines in Gabon through local subsidiaries.

Libreville has set a deadline of January 2029 for all ore to be processed before export. Paris, however, is pressing for more time to set up the necessary infrastructure.

The two leaders will also discuss a greater withdrawal of French forces in Gabon and the land title to a former French army base in the country.

Lawyers for Gabon's jailed former prime minister and opposition leader Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze are also pressing for Macron to intervene on his behalf.

Bilie-By-Nze was arrested in April on charges of fraud and breach of trust related to events from 2008. His lawyers say the charges are politically motivated and are calling on France to ensure his rights are respected.

Since taking office, Macron has been trying to revitalize France's relationship with Africa and confirm a break from the its colonial legacy.

Gabon remains one of the countries where France has maintained a strong presence even after the 2023 coup that brought Oligui Ngema to power.

Speaking in Libreville in November, Macron said Paris wants to support Gabon by defining new common priorities: economic, environmental, and the renewal of relationships through active youth involvement.