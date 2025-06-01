Gabon to halt manganese exports by 2029

Gabon is set to stop exporting raw manganese by 2029, as part of a national strategy to boost local industry and reduce dependency on unprocessed resource exports. The government announced the move as part of efforts to transform its economy. Manganese, alongside oil and timber, is one of Gabon’s top revenue sources.

The country is currently the world’s second-largest producer of the mineral.By halting raw exports, Gabon aims to develop its domestic processing capacity, create skilled jobs, and retain more value from its natural resources.Officials have given the industry three years to invest in local transformation facilities.

A public-private investment fund is also being planned to support the transition.In a similar move, the government will ban chicken meat imports from 2027 to encourage local poultry production. Despite being one of Africa’s wealthiest nations per capita, a significant portion of Gabon’s population continues to live in poverty.

The new policies are part of broader reforms aimed at reducing economic inequality and building a more self-reliant future.