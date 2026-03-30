African countries feel impact of war on Iran [Africanews Today]

One month after the start of the war in the Middle East, the consequences for African countries are severe, particularly in terms of fuel supply. In Nigeria, fuel prices reached record highs on Monday despite the cushion provided by the Dangote refinery.

In Egypt, the government has imposed a curfew on stores, restaurants, and shopping malls since Saturday, in hopes of reducing energy bills that have more than doubled due to the war on Iran.

The Moroccan port of Tangier is preparing to welcome a surge of ships, as escalating tensions in the Middle East are forcing shipping companies to reroute their journeys away from the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

According to human rights organization Amnesty International, the millions of soccer fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States may face serious human rights violations linked to immigration policies pursued by Washington.

In Gabon, efforts to protect endangered sea turtles are facing serious financial difficulties. The withdrawal of U.S. funding has slowed down monitoring and research activities but it has not dampened the determination of conservationists on the ground.

Calendar

Key dates and events to keep in mind:

March 30–April: EU Regional Business Forum

Ivory Coast will host the 2026 EU Regional Business Forum from March 30 to April 1. This high-level forum, held in the Ivorian capital of Abidjan, aims to stimulate investment in the sectors of sustainable urban mobility, logistics, and infrastructure, particularly in West Africa.

April 2–3: Visit by French minister Nicolas Forissier

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier will travel to Morocco for a two-day working visit to inject new momentum into the bilateral economic partnership, with a focus on investment opportunities related to the 2030 World Cup.

April 3–7: Commemoration of the Rwanda genocide

April 7 will mark, as it does every year, the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda. The date marks the beginning of the genocide against the Tutsis perpetrated by the extremist Hutu government. Over the course of 100 days, more than one million members of the community, as well as moderate Hutus were murdered.