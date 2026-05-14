Beja swords remain 'cherished tradition' in Sudan market

Beja swords, particularly the traditional kaskara straight-bladed sword, remain a cherished cultural symbol in eastern Sudan, especially within the Kassala market, where they are valued as heirlooms and symbols of status.

In eastern Sudan, they are commonly worn for celebrations, weddings, and holidays.

"Beja people from eastern Sudan still cling to their customs and traditions, represented by the sword, dagger, and whip. What we see in this market represents the heritage and culture of people in eastern Sudan," said Hamed Abo Ali, a Sudanese swords merchant.

For the tribes in the eastern part of Sudan, the largest of which are the Beni Amr and Beja peoples, the sword is entrenched in their history, in large part due to the battles which they waged with neighbours and invaders.

Swords and daggers are an important part of traditional dress across East Africa and the Southern Arabian Peninsula.

Here, a sword by one's side is a status symbol, and demand for the old-fashioned designs is high.

"Until now, when a person from Beja carries a sword and dagger, it is considered a cherished tradition. They believe that a knight should carry a sword in his travels and movements. Even on social occasions, the groom and his companions carry swords, adhering to these customs," said Ali.

In the late 19th century Sudan fought for independence from the Ottoman-Egyptian rulers and gained self rule for a decade before they were conquered.

Swords just like these were the difference between life and death, then. Now, they're mostly an accessory.

Forged in fire, the craft of making these blades dates back centuries.

It takes smiths nearly two weeks to complete one iron sword, typically measuring several feet long, including the ornately decorated grip, pommel, and leather sheath.