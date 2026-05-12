Chad's 'At the Heart of Art' festival empowers a new generation of talents

In N’Djamena’s Bakara district, the third edition of the “At the Heart of Art” festival closed with soaring voices, bold rhythms, and a shared conviction: for Chadian youth, art is not a luxury — it is a future.

At the heart of the event was Cameroonian opera singer Greg Belobo, a laureate of major European competitions, who led the “Camp 500” training sessions.

His presence electrified young participants eager to learn from an international artist who has walked the path they dream of.

The festival, founded by singer and artistic director Célestin Mawndoé and organized by the association Au Nom de l’Art, has grown into a cultural anchor for the capital.

This year’s theme, “Reimagining Education,” brought together more than 500 trainees and 1,000 children from underprivileged neighbourhoods through workshops supported by UNICEF.

Mawndoé sees the mission clearly: “It is so important because it also represents the future. We want to show a new generation that it is possible to live from art here… and they have so much talent.”

New voices, new audiences

For the closing concert, Mawndoé assembled some of the brightest rising stars of Chad’s music scene.

Among them was Pulcherie, a Cameroonian‑Chadian artist blending RnB, afro‑soul, and afrobeat.

For her, performing in Bakara was more than a show — it was a homecoming.

“The festival allowed me to discover a new audience… I am going back to my roots,” she said.

An anthem for a generation

The crowd erupted when KaeZy, one of Chad’s most followed artists, took the stage.

His viral 2025 hit “Ato Bane Wa” — now a TikTok phenomenon — has become a rallying cry for young Chadians navigating hardship with pride.

“It’s a song about self‑affirmation… being proud of where we come from,” he explained.

A cultural incubator for tomorrow

While the festival has wrapped for 2026, its impact continues.

The Au Nom de l’Art space in Bakara will host year‑round artistic training, designed as a creative incubator for youth seeking skills, confidence, and community.

The festival is set to return in 2027, carrying forward its mission to make art accessible, empowering, and transformative.