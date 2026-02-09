Chad's Amdjarass hosts major international Saharan culture festival

The International Festival of Saharan Cultures has transformed Amdjarass, Chad, into a vibrant crossroads of desert traditions, uniting dozens of ethnic groups with Niger as guest of honor. Set against the UNESCO-listed Ennedi Massif, the event showcases music, dance, and crafts to strengthen regional ties and preserve intangible heritage.

Attendees highlight the festival’s unifying role. “This festival lifts the veil that sometimes exists between Saharan cultures,” said Mokhtar Abdallah, a Mauritanian mayor.

The gathering emphasizes shared identity across borders, presenting the Sahara as one continuous cultural space rather than divided nations.

Horses as living cultural symbols

Equestrian displays and camel races underscore the animal's historical and symbolic role.

A Chadian participant explained the deep tradition of adorning horses: “Without this adornment, a horse is like a person who is not dressed.”

These practices are celebrated as vital living heritage.

A growing platform for heritage and economy

Beyond performance, the festival boosts local artisans and economies.

Founder Issouf Elli Moussami reflects on its growth: “We are refining our approach to make this festival a major cultural and tourist event in Chad.”

By celebrating the dignity of desert peoples, Amdjarass becomes, for one week, a global cultural capital.