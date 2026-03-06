Chad: Former rebel leader Erdimi quits ministerial post

Dr. Tom Erdimi had served as Chad's higher education minister since 2022.

News of his resignation was made public in an official statement signed on March 5, 2026, by Prime Minister Allah-Maye Halina.

The statement said Erdimi left his post voluntarily. The PM commended him for his service to the central African country.

He becomes the second sitting minister to quit since President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno came to power in April 2021.

A former rebel leader and opponent of late President Idriss Déby, Erdimi was appointed minister in October 2022, following the Doha Agreements signed between the transitional government and political and rebel groups.

His tenure was marked by major reforms including the digitization of admission procedures at the the University of N’Djamena, Chad's premier university, and the creation of new universities and research institutes.

A permanent secretary has been appointed in an acting capacity to lead the ministry of higher education.