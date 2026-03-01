Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyan lawmaker among 6 dead in helicopter crash

Kenyan lawmaker among 6 dead in helicopter crash
A Kenya Air Force helicopter flies over a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Kenya

A member of parliament was among six people who died after a helicopter crashed in Kenya on Saturday in what police described as bad weather.

The helicopter went down minutes after takeoff and burst into flames in a hilly area of Nandi County in the west of the country, police chief Samuel Mukuusi said, adding all six people on board had died. Among the dead was lawmaker Johana Ng’eno.

Mukuusi said an investigations into the cause of the crash had begun.

Kenya's civil aviation authority is yet to comment on the incident.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetang’ula eulogized Ng’eno as a “devoted legislator and a committed servant of the people.”

The 54-year-old legislator was serving his third term and was re-elected in 2022 on a ruling party ticket.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..