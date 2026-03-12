East Africa flood: death toll tops 110 as heavy rains wreak havoc

The death toll from devastating floods and landslides across East Africa has surpassed 110, with at least 64 people killed in Ethiopia and 50 in Kenya, as torrential rains continue to batter the region, destroying homes and displacing thousands.

In southern Ethiopia's Gamo Zone, at least 64 people have died after saturated slopes gave way following days of intense rainfall, local police inspector Abraham Buha confirmed.

Dozens remain missing as search operations continue.

The town of Arba Minch and surrounding areas suffered widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and farmland, with mudslides blocking key roads and bridges.

Kenya's flood crisis worsens

Across the border, Kenya's Interior Ministry reported 50 deaths, with 17 counties affected including Nairobi, Kisumu, and Narok.

More than 12,300 homes have been destroyed or damaged, and nine people remain missing.

Multi-agency response teams have been deployed to coordinate relief efforts as flash floods disrupt roads, power supply, and schools.

Climate link

Scientists warn that human-driven climate change is making intense, long-lasting downpours more frequent and severe across East Africa.

The disaster follows last July's devastating landslide in Ethiopia's Geze Gofa Zone that killed over 229 people.