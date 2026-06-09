Despite outrage, Kenya and U.S. launch $1.6 billion health programme

Kenya and the United States have officially launched a $1.6 billion health partnership after months of legal disputes delayed its implementation. The five-year agreement aims to strengthen disease surveillance, healthcare systems and emergency preparedness across the country.

The Kenyan and U.S. governments have finalized plans to implement the Kenya–U.S. Health Cooperation Partnership, ending months of uncertainty surrounding one of the country's largest health agreements.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo confirmed that both governments had agreed to proceed with the five-year programme, valued at $1.6 billion (KSh207 billion), following a series of court rulings and consultations.

The announcement came after a meeting between Kiptoo and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns in Nairobi.

Court rulings clear the way

The partnership faced significant legal hurdles after Kenya's High Court suspended its implementation in December 2025, citing constitutional concerns raised by petitioners.

In February 2026, the United States also paused implementation, stating it would respect the ongoing judicial process.

The Court of Appeal later lifted the freeze, ruling that prolonged delays could undermine essential health services and public health preparedness, effectively reopening the path for implementation.

Focus on strengthening healthcare

The agreement is designed to support several critical areas of Kenya's health sector.

Key components include disease surveillance, outbreak response, laboratory system improvements, medical supply distribution, frontline health workforce transition and the expansion of digital health systems.

Officials say the programme will help strengthen Kenya's ability to respond to future health emergencies while improving access to healthcare services nationwide.

Critics raise transparency concerns

The deal has faced sustained opposition from civil society groups, legal experts and some lawmakers.

Critics argued that the agreement was negotiated without sufficient public participation or parliamentary oversight.

Among the most prominent opponents was Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who questioned the transparency of the process and the executive's authority to commit the country to such a significant international arrangement without broader scrutiny.

Data privacy and immunity questioned

Concerns were also raised about the handling of sensitive health information.

Organizations including the Consumers Federation of Kenya and the Katiba Institute warned that provisions related to data sharing could potentially expose confidential patient records, including HIV and tuberculosis data.

Health rights group KELIN also expressed concern over clauses granting legal immunity to certain U.S. personnel and contractors, arguing that such protections could limit accountability in the event of disputes or alleged misuse of data.

U.S. officials have repeatedly insisted that Kenya's data protection laws will remain fully applicable and that any information sharing would be aggregated and compliant with privacy regulations.

Economic and political implications

Beyond healthcare, officials highlighted the broader economic relationship between Kenya and the United States.

Kiptoo noted that American companies continue to contribute significantly to employment, investment and skills development in Kenya, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

While implementation is now set to begin, debate over the agreement's transparency, financial obligations and legal safeguards is likely to continue as the programme rolls out over the next five years.